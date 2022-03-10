State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

