State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,040 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

