State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,045 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

