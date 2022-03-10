State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,160 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $176.77 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

