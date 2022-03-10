State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,215 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in FMC by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FMC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $120.00 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

