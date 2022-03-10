Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SJ stock opened at C$39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$37.69 and a 52 week high of C$54.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJ. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.23.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

