Stephen Furlong Sells 10,029 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $16,174.08.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

