Stephens Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $500.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $386.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.13.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.