Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

