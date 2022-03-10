Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 299,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.