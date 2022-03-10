Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.14 on Thursday. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

