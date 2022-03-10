StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.