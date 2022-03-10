StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,875 shares of company stock valued at $140,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

