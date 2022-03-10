StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,875 shares of company stock valued at $140,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.