StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qumu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

