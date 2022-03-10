StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TSQ opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
