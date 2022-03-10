StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

