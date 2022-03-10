StockNews.com Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,420,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.