StockNews.com Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.73.

MTDR opened at $52.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

