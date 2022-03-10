StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
