StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

ORN stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

