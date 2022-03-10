StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.