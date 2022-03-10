StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

