StockNews.com Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.