STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

