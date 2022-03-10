Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRA opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

