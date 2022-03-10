Strategic Equity Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.45. 1,571,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09.

