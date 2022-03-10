Strategic Equity Management Buys 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

