Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

