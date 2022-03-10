Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,464 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

