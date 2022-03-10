Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

