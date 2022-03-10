Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $962,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.19 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65.

