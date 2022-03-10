Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,984 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

