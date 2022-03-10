Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.31% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 346,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

