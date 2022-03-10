Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

