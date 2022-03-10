Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

