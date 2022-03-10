Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.07. 23,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

