Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.