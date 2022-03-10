Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $539.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,276. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

