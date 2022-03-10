Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. 591,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,775. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

