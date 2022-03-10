Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 394 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 148,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,454. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

