Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

