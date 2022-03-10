Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco (Get Rating)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.