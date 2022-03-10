Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.40 Million

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to post $402.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $424.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,672. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

