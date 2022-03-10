Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

