Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Summit Wireless Technologies (Get Rating)
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
