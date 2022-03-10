Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,386 shares of company stock valued at $147,101 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

