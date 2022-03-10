Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of SGI opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
