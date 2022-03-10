Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.50

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.