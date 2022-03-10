SuperLauncher Price Down 21.6% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $57,937.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.26 or 0.06597240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.81 or 0.99820705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,225,705 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

