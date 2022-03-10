Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.
In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
