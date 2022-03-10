Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Surgalign alerts:

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Surgalign by 148.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgalign by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 111,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.