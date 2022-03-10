Susquehanna Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after purchasing an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

