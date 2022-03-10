S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.33 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

