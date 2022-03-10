Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 128,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,184. Symrise has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.